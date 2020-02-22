Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.72, approximately 2,184,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 837,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.
About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
