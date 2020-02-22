Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.72, approximately 2,184,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 837,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.