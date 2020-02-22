Gnosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,601.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.97 or 0.00195889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bancor Network, Bitsane and HitBTC. Gnosis has a market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $122,601.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bitsane, ABCC, Bittrex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Kraken, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

