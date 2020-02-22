GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), approximately 14,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 130,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.87.

About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

