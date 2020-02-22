GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO Sells $33,622.40 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, John Frederick Ek sold 2,753 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $13,214.40.

On Monday, November 25th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,420 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $7,710.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. 385,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.13. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNMK. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

