GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,914.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $13,914.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00761186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinrail, BitBay, Crex24, YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

