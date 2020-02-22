FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $693,304.00 and $93.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.79 or 0.02884304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00141831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, CPDAX, Allbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinbe, COSS, Token Store and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

