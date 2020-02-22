FujiCoin (FJC) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $248,496.00 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,664.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.02731217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.03913894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00761186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00827754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00100485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009857 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00638714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,568,250,895 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

