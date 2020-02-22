Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.