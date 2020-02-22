Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock traded down €0.75 ($0.87) on Thursday, reaching €35.80 ($41.63). 17,250 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.