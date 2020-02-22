Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

FRA FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.63. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

