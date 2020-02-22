Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €49.66 ($57.74). 2,438,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.61.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

