Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.56 and its 200 day moving average is €46.63.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

