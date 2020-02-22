Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €49.66 ($57.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,826 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.61. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

