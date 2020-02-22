Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Trading Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, 366 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 1.47% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

