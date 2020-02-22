Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. 1,589,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

