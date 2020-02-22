Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 58,296,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,545,504. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

