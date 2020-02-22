Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. UBS Group lowered Flutter Entertainment to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,143.33 ($107.12).

Shares of FLTR traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,052 ($119.07). 234,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,917.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,095.17.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

