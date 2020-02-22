Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 648,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.63, a PEG ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $818,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,852,072.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 181,697 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

