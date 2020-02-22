Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $95.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 648,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $818,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

