Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVN. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 648,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.