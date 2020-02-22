Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to at Roth Capital

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from to in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.74.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 648,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

