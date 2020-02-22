Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 648,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $202,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 504,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,259 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.