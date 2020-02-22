Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.74.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 648,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a PEG ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,289,865.65. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

