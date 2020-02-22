Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

FIVN traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 648,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,856. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.63, a PEG ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,371,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 504,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

