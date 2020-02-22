First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,145. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

