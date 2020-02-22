First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of First Bancorp worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,826,000 after acquiring an additional 951,270 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16,987.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 854,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 849,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of FBP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,565. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

