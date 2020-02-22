Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FIE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE stock remained flat at $€70.90 ($82.44) during midday trading on Thursday. 59,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.18. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

