Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Down 1.2%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.08, 17,837 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 5,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

