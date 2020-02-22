Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,050,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,842,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

