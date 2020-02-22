Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.18.
Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.30. Evolus has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
