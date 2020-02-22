Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 639,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.30. Evolus has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolus by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.