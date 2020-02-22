Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Evolus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 639,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,180. Evolus has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Evolus by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

