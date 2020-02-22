Everus (EVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $941.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Everus has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $941.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00480906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.11 or 0.06566903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00069076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,439 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

