Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.
Shares of ES traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,462,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,043. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.79.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
