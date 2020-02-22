Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of ES traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,462,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,043. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

