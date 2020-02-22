E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,219,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,312. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,537,000. AXA raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 4,166.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 228,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 223,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,368,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,814 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

