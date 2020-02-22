ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ) Shares Down 0.8%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.15, 2,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.