Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0138

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $270,756.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.34 or 0.02716319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00099379 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,027,702 coins and its circulating supply is 167,998,289 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

