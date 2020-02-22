Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 4,183,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,740. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after buying an additional 657,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

