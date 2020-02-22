EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.64% of EQT worth $157,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

