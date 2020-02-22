EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,703,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

