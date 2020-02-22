Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Endologix from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 380,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,486. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Endologix has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endologix during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endologix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endologix by 315.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

