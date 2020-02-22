Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

