Element 25 (ASX:E25) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 19,293 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.17.

Element 25 Company Profile (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for manganese, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese deposit for producing high purity manganese products, including electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate for use in specialty metals and lithium ion battery cathode.

