Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $199.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.50. 1,052,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $165.94 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

