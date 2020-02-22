ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ECC has traded up 91.2% against the US dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $350.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00051961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,562.88 or 0.99300419 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000679 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.