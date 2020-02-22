DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €59.20 ($68.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.46 and its 200 day moving average is €53.64. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.21) and a twelve month high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

