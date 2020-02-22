Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.33% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $146,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

