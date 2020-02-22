Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.66.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. 2,879,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,050. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

