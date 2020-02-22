Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DUK. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

