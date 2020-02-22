Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $22.45. 48,162,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,277. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

