DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 2,387,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,556. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

